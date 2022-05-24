Thane: Ambernath soon to get its own government hospital

Thane: What can be termed as a good news for the people of Ambernath, the state government recently announced a decision to give a plot of land of about four acres in Suryodaya Society in the east of city Ambernath Municipal Corporation (AMC) for setting up a hospital. This has paved the way for setting up a new hospital in Ambernath. The civic body administration has been trying for the last several months to get this plot of land at Mauj Kansai with an estimated market value of Rs 60-70 crore.

Earlier during the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years the health system in Ambernath was found to be in crisis. As both the MPs and MLAs are doctors, a temporary health facility was set up in the city of Ambernath in the wake of the Corona crisis. But at the same time, there was a growing demand for permanent health care. The search for plots reserved for hospitals in the city was then launched. MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde and MLA Dr. Balaji Kinikar had also inspected various places along with the Ambernath civic body officials.

Finally, on May 19, the state government ordered the district collector to transfer four acres of land in the possession of the revenue department to the Ambernath Municipal Corporation. Survey No. 4490 (a) of Suryoday Society at Mauje Kansai in the eastern part of Ambernath Municipal Area has been allotted to the Municipal Corporation. The market value of this plot is around Rs. 60 to 70 crores. The plot was reserved for a hospital. However, it was not under the control of the Ambernath civic body. When the coronavirus pandemic receded, MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde started efforts to get the plot for a hospital in Ambernath. Chief Officer of Ambernath Municipal Corporation Dr. Prashant Rasal had sent the proposal to the government. Recently, the Revenue and Forest Department has announced a ruling in this regard. Accordingly, this plot of area of about 16 thousand square meters has been transferred to the Ambernath Municipal Corporation free of cost. This has paved the way for setting up a hospital in Ambernath East.

Dr. Prashant Rasal, Chief Officer, AMC said, "The decision by the state government to give 4 acres of land at Suryodaya Society in Ambernath East has paved a way for the hospital in Ambernath. The health-care facilities will be of great help for the people of Ambernath who now in the absence of better health facilities have to travel to other parts of the city."

New Hospital will make Ambernath medically competent

The new surgery department at state government run B.G.Chaya Hospital in Ambernath (West) was recently opened where various facilities are being provided.A 100-bed hospital stands in Ambernath (East) with adjusted reservation. Government medical colleges and hospitals will make treatment and medical education available in Ambernath. The new hospital will make the city of Ambernath medically viable.

