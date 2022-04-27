Thane: Ambernath boys win international Karate match in West Bengal

The four boys of Ambernath have brought accolades to the city by winning an international level karate match in West Bengal.

The students of S.K.B Karate Sports Skates Association of India, Ambernath prepared themselves for the international level karate match and on the final day the four students have won gold medals and all the team management is very happy with the achievements of their students.

Abhilash Dawre, Secretary of Siddharth Multipurpose Social Organisation an NGO along with the other members named Gangadhar Waghmare, Maruti Zhade, Mangesh Tapal and Bharat Dawre felicitated all the winning students.

Abhilash Dawre, Secretary of Siddharth Multipurpose Social Organisation said, "We are very proud of the achievements of the four students of Ambernath of S.K.B Karate Sports Skates Association of India . These four students have brought accolades for Ambernath and they have become a role model for others. I appeal to all other aspiring students who would like to contest in any competition to learn from these four students about how they succeeded."

The four students who won the international level karate match are Sadashiv Baral (Gold Medal), Niraj Chaurasiya (Gold Medal & Silver Medal), Aarav Yadav (Gold Medal) and Yuvraj Karale (Gold Medal).

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:43 PM IST