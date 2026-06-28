Thane Administration Urges Citizens To Cooperate With Door-to-Door Voter Verification Drive Under SIR 2026 | X / @TMCaTweetAway

Thane: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of the electoral rolls the Thane district administration has appealed to citizens to fully cooperate with government officials conducting door-to-door verification of voter details. The exercise, being undertaken as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is aimed at ensuring an accurate, transparent and updated electoral roll before the publication of the final voters list in October.

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The district administration has issued a detailed schedule for the revision programme, assuring residents that the process has been designed to be simple, citizen-friendly and digitally accessible. Officials have clarified that working professionals need not take leave from work, as family members present at home can provide the required information to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and sign the prescribed enumeration forms on behalf of eligible voters.

As part of the exercise, BLOs will visit every household across the district between June 30 and July 29, 2026, to collect and verify voter-related information. During these visits, officials will distribute the prescribed forms, record the required details and complete the verification process.

The administration has also placed significant emphasis on the use of digital platforms to make the exercise more convenient for citizens. Once the draft electoral roll is published on August 5, 2026, voters will be able to verify their names online through the Election Commission's official portal, voters.eci.gov.in, the Voter Helpline mobile application, or the ECINET app from anywhere in the country.

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Citizens seeking corrections, inclusion or deletion of names in the electoral roll will be able to submit claims and objections online between August 5 and September 4, 2026, eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices. The administration said the digital mechanism has been introduced to ensure a smooth, transparent and hassle-free process.

In addition, authorised Booth Level Agents (BLAs) representing recognised political parties will also assist in the verification exercise at their respective polling stations. Their presence is expected to facilitate coordination between local residents and election authorities during the revision process.

The district administration reiterated that the Special Intensive Revision is a public-centric initiative intended to strengthen the integrity of the electoral process. Citizens have been urged to extend full cooperation to officials visiting their homes and provide accurate information about themselves and their family members.

According to the official schedule, BLOs will conduct house-to-house verification from June 30 to July 29, 2026. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while the window for filing claims and objections will remain open until September 4. Scrutiny and disposal of all claims and objections will be carried out between August 5 and October 3, following which the final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026.

Appealing for active public participation Thane District Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal and Deputy District Election Officer Vaishali Mane said citizens should provide the necessary information to the government representatives visiting their homes and contribute to the successful completion of this important national exercise. They emphasised that the revision programme has been structured in a manner that minimises inconvenience while ensuring maximum public participation and accuracy in the electoral rolls.