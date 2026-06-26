Panvel Readies Electoral Roll Revision; BLOs To Launch Door-To-Door Voter Verification From June 30 | Sourced

Navi Mumbai: As part of the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision Programme 2026 for electoral rolls in Maharashtra, the Panvel administration on Thursday conducted a training programme for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure accurate and transparent voter registration ahead of the publication of the revised electoral roll.

The training session was held at the Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium under the guidance of Panvel Municipal Commissioner and Additional District Election Registration Officer Mangesh Chitale. The programme was attended by Electoral Registration Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak, along with senior election and municipal officials.

The special revision exercise aims to make electoral rolls more accurate, updated and error-free by identifying deceased, shifted and duplicate voters and taking appropriate corrective action.

Addressing the training programme, Chandak said BLOs would play a crucial role in verifying voter records and ensuring that only eligible voters remain on the rolls.

"Verification of deceased, migrated and duplicate entries will help make the electoral roll more reliable and transparent. Following the completion of this exercise, the draft electoral roll will be published in August 2026," Chandak said.

He added that citizens would be given an opportunity to file claims and objections after the publication of the draft roll, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be released in October 2026 after scrutiny of all submissions.

Assistant Electoral Registration Officer Sambhaji Shelar briefed the BLOs on procedures to be followed during the revision exercise. As part of the programme, BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits between June 30 and July 29 across the 188 Panvel Assembly constituency.

During these visits, officials will distribute Enumeration Forms to voters. Electors whose names appeared in the 2002 electoral roll will be required to provide information linking their names with their electoral family records and return the completed forms to the BLOs.

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The training also focused on practical challenges likely to arise during field verification, including difficulties in locating voters due to incomplete addresses, cases where voters have migrated and procedures for deleting the names of deceased electors from the rolls.

Officials informed participants that only those citizens who submit the Enumeration Forms will be considered for inclusion in the final electoral roll following the revision process.

The administration has appealed to residents to cooperate with Booth Level Officers during their home visits and provide accurate information to facilitate the successful completion of the voter verification exercise.

The programme was attended by Assistant Electoral Registration Officers Minal Bhamare, Nanasaheb Kamathe, Ramesh Chavan, Sambhaji Shelar and Sameer Watharkar, Media Centre Coordinator Ravikiran Ghodke, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Paradkar, revenue officials and municipal staff.

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