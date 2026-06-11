Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad Urges Election Commission To Make SIR Process Transparent, Inclusive And Voter-Friendly | VIDEO

Varsha Gaikwad and Mumbai Congress leaders meet election officials to raise concerns over the ongoing electoral roll revision process | X - @VarshaEGaikwad

Mumbai, June 11: Mumbai Congress President and Member of Parliament Varsha Gaikwad has urged the Election Commission to conduct the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a fair, transparent and inclusive manner, taking into account Mumbai and Maharashtra’s weather conditions, religious festivals and local circumstances.

Congress Delegation Meets Chief Electoral Officer

Leading a delegation of Mumbai Congress leaders, Gaikwad met Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam and held discussions on concerns related to the SIR process currently underway in Mumbai.

भारतीय संविधानाने १८ वर्षांवरील प्रत्येक नागरिकाला मतदानाचा मूलभूत हक्क दिला आहे. मात्र, सध्या सुरू असलेल्या मतदारयादी अद्ययावतीकरणाच्या विशेष सखोल पुनरीक्षण (SIR) मोहिमेत अनेक त्रुटी, विसंगती आणि प्रक्रियात्मक दोष समोर येत आहेत.



या पार्श्वभूमीवर आज मुंबई विभागीय काँग्रेस… pic.twitter.com/qRpcDebybr — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 11, 2026

आज महाराष्ट्र के मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी से राज्य भर में हो रहे SIR प्रक्रिया को लेकर सकारात्मक चर्च की। हमारी यही मांग है कि मुंबई और महाराष्ट्र में मौसम, धार्मिक उत्सव और अन्य चीजों को ध्यान में रखकर ये मुहिम चलाई जाए। मुंबई में कई लोग रीडेवलपमेंट के चलते भी अलग जगहों पर रहने गए… pic.twitter.com/VFGUgRZbJB — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 11, 2026

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gaikwad said that the Constitution guarantees voting rights to every citizen above the age of 18 and that no eligible voter should be deprived of this fundamental democratic right.

She stressed that citizens displaced due to redevelopment, rehabilitation projects, demolition of old buildings, chawls and slum redevelopment should not have their names removed from electoral rolls merely because they have temporarily relocated.

Concerns Over Form 7 And Administrative Support

The Congress delegation also raised concerns about the alleged misuse of Form 7 applications and demanded adequate safeguards to prevent wrongful deletion of voters.

Gaikwad called for a significant increase in the number of Returning Officers and Booth Level Agents (BLAs), stating that voter mapping work in Mumbai remains inadequate and requires greater administrative support.

She further urged the Election Commission to reconsider the SIR timetable in view of the ongoing monsoon season and the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage, during which lakhs of devotees travel to Pandharpur. Special care should be taken to ensure that the names of such voters are not deleted from electoral rolls during the revision process, she said.

Request For Written Notices And Party Representation

Gaikwad also demanded that any voter proposed for deletion should be given a written notice at least seven days in advance and an opportunity to present their case before any action is taken.

She emphasized that representatives of all political parties should be involved at every polling station to ensure transparency and public confidence in the exercise.

Investigation Into Bogus Names

The Congress leader further sought a thorough investigation into complaints regarding the inclusion of bogus names through online processes and called for strict action against those found responsible.

According to Gaikwad, election officials responded positively to the concerns raised by the Congress delegation and assured that the issues would be considered during the implementation of the SIR exercise.

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Delegation Members

The delegation included former minister Naseem Khan, MLAs Aslam Shaikh, Amin Patel and Bhai Jagtap, along with senior party leaders Charansingh Sapra, Sureshchandra Rajhans, Akhilesh Yadav, Javed Juneja, Mandar Pawar and Hina Ghazali.

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