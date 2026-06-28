Jharkhand Kicks Off Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of Draft Roll Publication | File

Ranchi: The process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Jharkhand will begin on Tuesday, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting households to distribute enumeration forms to voters and carry out verification.

The Election Commission has clarified that voters whose details have already been mapped will not be required to submit any documents while filling up the forms.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar on Sunday said the objective of the drive is to ensure that no eligible Indian citizen is left out of the voters’ list and that no ineligible person is included.

According to the Election Department, the campaign will continue till July 29. During this period, BLOs will provide each voter with partially pre-filled forms in duplicate. One copy will have to be filled and returned to the BLO, while the other will be retained by the voter as an acknowledgement receipt.

Voters who submit the forms on time will have their names included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 5.

The ECI said voters whose details have already been mapped generally will not be required to furnish any additional documents. Only in cases where a voter’s record does not match the department’s available data will a notice be issued seeking the necessary documents. Their names will be included in the final electoral roll after submission and verification of such documents.

The department has also appealed to those voters whose mapping has not yet been completed to provide correct details when the BLO visits their homes and complete the process.

The Chief Electoral Officer urged people to rely only on official sources for information related to the electoral roll and not to believe in rumours or misleading content.

He added that videos and other relevant information about the process have been made available on the department’s official social media platforms.

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