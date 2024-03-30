 Thane: A Major Bone of Contention For CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis In Lok Sabha Elections 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: A Major Bone of Contention For CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Thane: A Major Bone of Contention For CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Thane is regarded as his home turf. This is the first major test of his popularity after he raised the banner of revolt against Uddhav Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP to oust the MVA government and occupy the CM's chair himself.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: The Thane Lok Sabha seat has become a major bone of contention between the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde is extremely keen that his party field its candidate from this prestigious seat.

Thane is regarded as his home turf. This is the first major test of his popularity after he raised the banner of revolt against Uddhav Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP to oust the MVA government and occupy the CM's chair himself.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), which has fielded sitting MP Rajan Vichare, is bent upon teaching the “gaddar” (traitor) a lesson and has already started an intensive campaign. Shinde is willing to shift to Thane his son Dr Shrikant Shinde who is the MP from the neighbouring Kalyan constituency.

However, the BJP is keen on fielding Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, former Rajya Sabha MP, from Thane. But Shinde Sr is in no mood to compromise on this seat. He feels that if he does not field a candidate from Thane, then the Shiv Sena (UBT) would accuse him of fleeing from the battle field.

This will majorly dent his image as a strong leader. He has apparently told the BJP that it can field Ravindra Chavan from Kalyan and in turn he must be permitted to give the ticket to his son Dr Shrikant from Thane.

Read Also
Thane Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dissent Within BJP Over Possibility Of Ticket To Shiv Sena
article-image

But, the BJP is unwilling to withdraw its claim over this seat where, it feels, it has a sizable organisational base. Despite hard bargaining spread over several meetings, the MahaYuti is unable to arrive at a consensus vis-a-vis Thane and a few other seats. Even the intervention of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has not helped matters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sangli Drug Bust: ₹3.46 Crore Recovered From House Of Kingpin’s Friend

Sangli Drug Bust: ₹3.46 Crore Recovered From House Of Kingpin’s Friend

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule VS Sunetra Pawar In NCP's Stronghold Baramati

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule VS Sunetra Pawar In NCP's Stronghold Baramati

Jobs Abroad Fraud: Bandra Woman Sentenced To 3 Years In Jail, Ordered To Return ₹6.48 Lakh To...

Jobs Abroad Fraud: Bandra Woman Sentenced To 3 Years In Jail, Ordered To Return ₹6.48 Lakh To...

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Ashish Shelar Meets Collector & Election Officers To...

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Ashish Shelar Meets Collector & Election Officers To...

Thane: A Major Bone of Contention For CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis In Lok Sabha Elections...

Thane: A Major Bone of Contention For CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis In Lok Sabha Elections...