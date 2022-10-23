Thane: 50 volunteers assemble to clear 350 kgs of waste from Yeoor forest

Student Volunteers at clean-up drive at Yeoor forest in Sanjay Gandhi National Park |

Thane: Muse Foundation organised the third edition of its fortnightly clean-up drive at Yeoor, Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Sunday where 50 volunteers assembled to clear 350 kgs of waste from Yeoor forest.

National Service Scheme (NSS) students from K. J. Somaiya Institute of Engineering and Information Technology, and Dr BMN College of Home Science and Citizens participated in the drive.

A wide range of waste including Multi-layered plastic, thermocol, floral waste, bedsheets, doors, bags, shoes, medical waste, plastic bottles, glass bottles etc were cleared. A total of 22 sacks of waste were cleared. All the waste was then transferred to the recycling centre run by Stree Mukti Sangathan and Bisleri bottles for Change.

At the end of the drive, an awareness session was conducted covering ideas of leading a low-waste lifestyle and finding replacements for everyday plastic products.

Saurabh Karambelkar, project head, Muse Foundation said, "While every fortnight we have been conducting the clean-up drive, we expect the forest visitors, settlements and authorities to also do their part and initiate solutions to find a more permanent solution."

Karambelkar further added, "Through our initiative, we aim to connect youngsters to their city forest, take pride in and work towards its holistic conservation. Many students have never visited Sanjay Gandhi National Park, we are glad this gives them an opportunity to explore this wonderful place of Thane and Mumbai."

Until now Muse Foundation have cleared upto 500 kg of waste.