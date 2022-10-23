e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 50 volunteers assemble to clear 350 kgs of waste from Yeoor forest

Thane: 50 volunteers assemble to clear 350 kgs of waste from Yeoor forest

All the waste was transferred to the recycling centre run by Stree Mukti Sangathan and Bisleri bottles for Change.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Student Volunteers at clean-up drive at Yeoor forest in Sanjay Gandhi National Park |
Follow us on

Thane: Muse Foundation organised the third edition of its fortnightly clean-up drive at Yeoor, Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Sunday where 50 volunteers assembled to clear 350 kgs of waste from Yeoor forest.

National Service Scheme (NSS) students from K. J. Somaiya Institute of Engineering and Information Technology, and Dr BMN College of Home Science and Citizens participated in the drive.

A wide range of waste including Multi-layered plastic, thermocol, floral waste, bedsheets, doors, bags, shoes, medical waste, plastic bottles, glass bottles etc were cleared. A total of 22 sacks of waste were cleared. All the waste was then transferred to the recycling centre run by Stree Mukti Sangathan and Bisleri bottles for Change.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 60 feet flamingo made from garbage collected during mangrove clean-up drive
article-image

At the end of the drive, an awareness session was conducted covering ideas of leading a low-waste lifestyle and finding replacements for everyday plastic products.

Saurabh Karambelkar, project head, Muse Foundation said, "While every fortnight we have been conducting the clean-up drive, we expect the forest visitors, settlements and authorities to also do their part and initiate solutions to find a more permanent solution."

Karambelkar further added, "Through our initiative, we aim to connect youngsters to their city forest, take pride in and work towards its holistic conservation. Many students have never visited Sanjay Gandhi National Park, we are glad this gives them an opportunity to explore this wonderful place of Thane and Mumbai."

Until now Muse Foundation have cleared upto 500 kg of waste.

Read Also
Thane: Muse Foundation, Shramik Janata Sangh protest outside TMC headquarter against manual...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: DRI arrests 3 for smuggling amphetamine worth Rs 15 cr

Mumbai: DRI arrests 3 for smuggling amphetamine worth Rs 15 cr

Fire-related incidents in Mumbai skyrocket during Diwali. Here's how you can celebrate safely

Fire-related incidents in Mumbai skyrocket during Diwali. Here's how you can celebrate safely

Thane: 46-year-old man whose body was found in Kalwa creek on Saturday identified as a car dealer

Thane: 46-year-old man whose body was found in Kalwa creek on Saturday identified as a car dealer

Maharashtra: Shinde camp and BJP take a dig at Uddhav Thackeray's visit to rain-affected Aurangabad...

Maharashtra: Shinde camp and BJP take a dig at Uddhav Thackeray's visit to rain-affected Aurangabad...

Thane: 50 volunteers assemble to clear 350 kgs of waste from Yeoor forest

Thane: 50 volunteers assemble to clear 350 kgs of waste from Yeoor forest