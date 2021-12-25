Thane: 5-month-old boy kidnapped from Kalwa found drowned in a water tank, investigation launched

The Kalwa police have registered a murder case after a five-month-old boy was found dead who was kidnapped earlier from a resident in Kalwa. The body of the victim child was found in a water tank.
The Kalwa police had launched a manhunt for an unknown person who kidnapped a five-month-old boy, Shrikant Chavan, from Mahatma Phule Nagar on Friday afternoon.
The child’s mother, Shantabai (30), claimed he was kidnapped while he was asleep at home.
Senior police inspector D Awhad said a case has been registered and a team has been formed to look out for the child.
Venkat Andhale, assistant commissioner of police said, "The boy who was kidnapped was found in a water tank in the area. The medical report claims that he was drowned. Investigation is going on," he added.
The Kalwa police have detained a few people from the locality in the involvement for kidnapping and murder and are further investigating the matter.
