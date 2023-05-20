Thane: 5 held for running bogus call centre in Ambernath; investigation underway

representative pic

Thane: Thane Crime Branch Unit 4 on May 16 arrested five persons for allegedly operating a fake call centre in Ambernath.

Following a tip-off, the police raided the fake call centre running on the 2nd floor of the Global Business Park at Ambernath (West) in Thane district, and seized four computers, including internet cables, routers and other electronic gadgets.

The suspects have been identified as Alex Basari, Milton Mentro, Shrikant Pawar, Akash Thakur and Pankaj Gaud. The suspects would take debit card or credit card details from the foreign nationals and would withdraw money from their bank accounts, police said.

Suspects allegedly lured foreign nationals on pretext of providing high-speed internet services

Thane Crime Branch Unit 4 Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Ahire said, "Based on a tip-off, we raided the fake call centre office at Ambernath (West) and arrested the five suspects. The call centre had been functioning for the last six months. As per the preliminary investigation the accused had given an advertisement on internet sites and lured foreign nationals on the pretext of providing high-speed internet services. The suspects would take debit card or credit card details from the foreign nationals and would withdraw money from their bank accounts."

"A case has been registered against the suspects under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act," Ahire added.

Investigation underway

The investigation officer of crime branch unit-4 said, "We are trying to get the details of the bank accounts and other relevant documents from the main accused and determine how much money was taken from how many foreign nationals."

