Thane crime: Jeweller from Ambernath gets threat call from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Thane: A jeweller from Ambernath received a threat call with extortion of Rs 20,000 in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. A case has been registered at Shivajinagar Police station.

The Shivajinagar police officer informed that it was a fraud call. Interestingly, the accused sent a QR code and asked the jeweller to send Rs 20,000 immediately.

Ashok Bhagat, senior police inspector, at Shivajinagar police station, Ambernath said, " The complainant Parbat Singh Chudawat owns a jewellery shop in the Mahalakshmi Nagar area of Ambernath. Chudawat received a WhatsApp call on March 23, in which the person claiming to be speaking from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang demanded a ransom of Rs 20,000. The accused also threatened Chudawat that if he does not pay the amount he will kidnap his daughter and thereafter he will have to pay Rs 20 lakh."

Accused sent QR code

Bhagat further added, "The accused also sent a QR code for sending Rs 20,000. Parbat Singh Chudawat was confused by the threat and the QR code and suddenly rushed to us and informed us about the whole incident. We obtained the number of the person threatening from the QR code and it was found that he was from Delhi. On further investigation with the help of the cybercrime branch, it came to light that this was a fraudulent call."

"The search for the caller is going on. The threat call was an attempt to create terror by using the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, the accused in the Sidhu Musewala murder case" said Bhagat.