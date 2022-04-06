Thane: 5 air-conditioned courts to come up at Khandu Ranganekar Badminton Hall

Thane: There is a good news for the Thanekars as the state urban development minister and also guardian minister of the city, Eknath Shinde has announced five air-conditioned badminton courts along with increasing the present capacity of Khandu Ranganekar Badminton hall at Dadoji Konddev stadium in Thane.

The announcement was made by Eknath Shinde who was present as a chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of Maharashtra state senior inter district badminton championship organised by the Maharashtra Badminton Association.

The competition was organized in Thane after three years. From last three years it was not organised due to corona virus. More than 350 players from 22 districts participated in the tournament. The three-day tournament was a packed event. In the men's category, Greater Mumbai and Thane won bronze, Pune won silver and Nagpur won gold, while in the women's division, Greater Mumbai and Pune won bronze, Nagpur won silver and Thane won gold. All these teams were honoured with medal trophies and certificates.

Eknath Shinde while addressing the gathering during the tournament said, "It's really great to see that the badminton players are emerging from Thane and in the days to come they can represent in Olympics. Also many players from all over the state are coming to Thane for the tournament we will consider providing hostels for them as they do not have proper accommodation and funds for this can be provided on behalf of the Urban Development Department. We will also arrange funds and will made special provision so that the badminton players can get guidance from international coaches."

The Syed Modi Badminton Academy has been functioning for the last 34 years under the guidance of Shrikant Wad President of Thane District Badminton Association and the academy has produced eleven Shivchhatrapati Sports Award winning players. Although this is admirable, Eknath Shinde hopes that through the academy many badminton players from the city can be nurtured.

During the event Shinde felicitated senior badminton player of international fame Ramesh Shinde and Manohar Godse and also awarded special award to Shrikant Wad for giving Thane a different height in the game of Badminton.

The ceremony was graced by Thane municipal commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma, deputy commissioner Sanjay Herwade, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, sports officer Meenal Palande, Thane Badminton Association president Shrikant Wad, former corporator Gurmukh Singh Gyan and all the competitors along with their coaches and parents were present.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 06:30 PM IST