Thane: 37 account holders of nationalised bank in Dombivil become victims of skimming, lose Rs 8 lakh

Dombivli: Around 37 account holders of a nationalized bank from Dombivli became victims of skimming and lost Rs 8 lakhs. The Dombivli police have registered a case and are investigating the case.

The police said the incident came to light on Thursday morning when the account holders started receiving messages of amounts being debited from their accounts. "The victims when reached the Fadke road branch of the nationalised bank they found not one or two but a total 37 people had lost cash from their account. The bank manager asked them to proceed with forms to file and complaint, which almost took hours for them. They then further approached the Dombivli police to register a case," said a police officer from Dombivli police station.