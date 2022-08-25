e-Paper Get App

Thane: 34-year-old man dies after slab of building collapses in Ulhasnagar

The incident took place at G+6 storey Komal park building on Thursday afternoon

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
PTI/Representative

In an unfortunate incident, a 34-year-old man lost his life when a slab of the fourth floor collapsed in a building at Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

The incident took place at Komal Park building in the Goal Maidan area around 2 pm, said a fire brigade official.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

An official from the fire brigade said, "Soon after receiving the information regarding the slab collapse of Komal Park building in the Goal Maidan area at around 2 pm, our team rushed to the spot for rescue work. The building was vacated on a priority basis.

