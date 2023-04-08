Thane: 3 women booked for nude dance in front of police team to shield mobile thief | Representative Image

Thane: The Kalyan railway police have booked three women for taking off their clothes and dancing in front of a police team to shield a mobile thief.

The incident took place in the Karpewadi area of Kalyan when the police were looking for a man they suspected was behind the recent spate of thefts on the station premises.

Huge ruckus in house & on street by women

Senior Police Inspector Mukesh Dhage said, “The number of mobile phone thefts had been rising and we had recently registered a complaint of a commuter. An investigation had been ordered and our team received information about a suspect in the area.”

Dhage said they had seen CCTV footage and found someone in action. Based on technical inputs and photos from the footage, a team went to the suspect’s house on Friday. “He was hiding inside and as soon as the women at home saw us they took off their clothes and started dancing and shouting. They made a huge ruckus in the house and on the street. They refused to listen, so we registered a case for obstructing government work,” he said, adding that the suspect was also detained later.