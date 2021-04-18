Dancing with the bull: Groom and his father booked for violating COVID norms during haldi ceremony in Kalyan

Kalyan: The rising cases of Covid-19 across Maharashtra has led to a shortage of beds and injections. However, Kalyan-Dombivli continues to see a new trend of lavish weddings with bull dance. The Vitthalwadi police have booked a groom and his father for violating the Covid-19 rules.

A police said the haldi function was celebrated at Chinchpada area in Kalyan east. Even after restrictions to maintain social distance and celebration of weddings are banned. The father Prakash Mhatre and son Vaibhav Prakash Mhatre had celebrated the haldi ceremony without wearing masks or following social distancing. "The function that was celebrated on Friday night had noticed Mhatre dancing with their bulls. Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation official Deepak Shinde had approached the police and registered a case," said a police officer.

The Vitthalwadi police have registered a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the pandemic act and disaster management act.

The video that went viral shows the Mhatre father and son first brought the bulls at the middle of the pandal and then they started dancing and showering Rs 10 notes on the bull and were violating all the norms. No mask, no social distancing. The dancing and showering was noticed by more than 100 guests who attended the wedding in the pandal.

Similarly on March 12, the Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli had booked a 30-year-old man for celebrating his bull Shahenshah's birthday. It was celebrated violating the Covid rules by cutting cake and playing loud music and dancing with friends. The Vishnu Nagar police have booked them under pandemic act and disaster management act.