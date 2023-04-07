‘Disgusting’: Court sentences man to 3-yr-jail for molesting woman naked 

Representative Image

Mumbai: Terming a man’s act of entering a woman’s home at night in a naked state and molesting her ‘disgusting’ and ‘unforgivable’, a city magistrate court has sentenced him to three-years of rigorous imprisonment.

The victim’s husband had been out of home for a family function and she had locked the door and gone to sleep with her child. The incident happened past midnight.

Accused was known to the couple

The accused, who was known to the couple and with whom they shared good relations, had broken into the home through a window. He had gagged the woman’s mouth with one hand and with another hand on her chest, he had demanded that she let him do as he wished. She kicked utensils that were stacked up near her and raised an alarm.

The man ran naked into the alleys with his clothes in his hand. Some close relatives of the woman and her neighbours tried to chase him, but he managed to flee in the darkness.

The Woman, neighbours and relatives testified in court

During the trial, the woman and some of the neighbours and relatives testified in court. The court said the prosecution had proved that the man had entered her house, molested her and then fled naked. The man had sought leniency during sentencing.

Metropolitan Magistrate SG Kore said in the judgment that his act is such that it creates a terror in women. He further called his act “disgusting” and noted that crimes against women are increasing by the day, while imposing the sentence. The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the man, of which ₹25,000 was directed to be given to the victim as compensation.