Thane: 28 gram panchayats receive ₹1.5 crore each for recycling plastics

Thane: 28 gram panchayats receive ₹1.5 crore for recycling plastic |

With increasing daily generation of garbage likely to take a serious form in villages, the Thane zilla parishad CEO Manuj Jindal has undertaken a waste management project to dispose of plastic with an allocation of ₹1.5 crore each to 28 gram panchayats. A biotech company has been appointed to process one metric tonne of plastic daily at Kalher in Bhiwandi.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC to dig out plan to recycle seized plastic

Plastic and waste will be recycled to be used as fuel

Jindal said plastic can be seen on the roadsides in villages and on highways, too. He added that such an initiative has been undertaken for the first time and waste plastic will be recycled to be used as fuel for the industrial sector. He said, “Under the Chief Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana, roads will be constructed from plastic in Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Shahapur.”

In the first phase, village panchayats would appoint teams of 50 waste pickers to collect, clean and dry the waste before sending it to the waste processing centre, which is in the process of being established.