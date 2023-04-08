 Thane: 28 gram panchayats receive ₹1.5 crore each for recycling plastics
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 28 gram panchayats receive ₹1.5 crore each for recycling plastics

Thane: 28 gram panchayats receive ₹1.5 crore each for recycling plastics

A biotech company has been appointed to process one metric tonne of plastic daily at Kalher in Bhiwandi.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 28 gram panchayats receive ₹1.5 crore for recycling plastic |

With increasing daily generation of garbage likely to take a serious form in villages, the Thane zilla parishad CEO Manuj Jindal has undertaken a waste management project to dispose of plastic with an allocation of ₹1.5 crore each to 28 gram panchayats. A biotech company has been appointed to process one metric tonne of plastic daily at Kalher in Bhiwandi.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC to dig out plan to recycle seized plastic
article-image

Plastic and waste will be recycled to be used as fuel

Jindal said plastic can be seen on the roadsides in villages and on highways, too. He added that such an initiative has been undertaken for the first time and waste plastic will be recycled to be used as fuel for the industrial sector. He said, “Under the Chief Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana, roads will be constructed from plastic in Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Shahapur.”

In the first phase, village panchayats would appoint teams of 50 waste pickers to collect, clean and dry the waste before sending it to the waste processing centre, which is in the process of being established.

Read Also
Mumbai: Over 1 lakh kg waste recycled at Hunar Haat during 12-day event
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 4,500 mangroves being choked at JNPA again, activists SOS to government

Navi Mumbai: 4,500 mangroves being choked at JNPA again, activists SOS to government

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Senior citizen loses ₹1.73 lakh to cyber fraud while getting refund of ₹75

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Senior citizen loses ₹1.73 lakh to cyber fraud while getting refund of ₹75

Mira-Bhayandar: Out of jail, notorious ATM crook held again

Mira-Bhayandar: Out of jail, notorious ATM crook held again

Maharashtra registers 542 new Covid-19 cases & one fatality; active tally at 4,360

Maharashtra registers 542 new Covid-19 cases & one fatality; active tally at 4,360

Mumbai: BMC identifies over 200 buildings at risk of collapse in survey, action to be taken soon

Mumbai: BMC identifies over 200 buildings at risk of collapse in survey, action to be taken soon