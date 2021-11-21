Thane: 27-year-old engineer dies after falling off an under-construction building, family alleges negligence

A 27-year-old engineer was reported dead after falling from an under-construction building in Bhiwandi. The Bhiwandi Taluka police have registered an accidental death case and are further investigating the matter.

However, the family of the engineer claims it was the negligence of the contractor and the builder. As there were no safety and precautionary measures provided, it resulted in the accident of the engineer who lost his life, claims family.

The police said the accident took place at the Ambika city housing project at Borpada in Bhiwandi. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Amin Ansari (27), who was working as a site engineer with the housing project.

"On Saturday at 10 am, he was found lying injured near the construction site. Locals took him to IGM hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment. But doctors declared him dead due to serious injuries," said a police officer.

The family had alleged that because no safety precautionary measure was given, it resulted in Ansari's death.

Dattatreya Borade, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi Taluka police station of Thane rural police confirmed an accidental death report. "We have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter. The family has negligence allegations and we are further investigating the matter," added Borade.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:03 PM IST