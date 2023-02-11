e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 24-year-old woman held for running sex racket

Thane: 24-year-old woman held for running sex racket

The accused woman used to send pictures of models to customers from her mobile phone and fix the deal.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo
Follow us on

Thane: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Thane on Thursday, February 9, arrested a 24-year-old woman from Andheri for allegedly running a sex racket in Thane, informed a police officer from Kalwa police station.

K P Thorat, Senior Police Inspector of Kalwa police station said, " The AHTC, Thane, conducted a raid by sending decoy customers to Kalwa Naka near Shiv -Sena branch in Kalwa police station limit. After the raid a 24-year-old woman, a resident of Andheri, running a sex racket was arrested and a girl was rescued.”

Thorat further added, "The accused woman, running the sex racket from Kalwa, used to send pictures of models to customers from her mobile phone and fix the deal."

"We have registered the case against the woman running a business under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and also have sent the rescued girl to the rehabilitation home" informed Thorat.

Read Also
Thane: 23-year-old held for sexually assaulting minor on the pretext of marriage
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Up-skilling education system: 6 teachers arrive from Finland to Thane school to impart quality...

Up-skilling education system: 6 teachers arrive from Finland to Thane school to impart quality...

Mumbai: Sharmila Tagore, Saeed Akhtar Mirza felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Sharmila Tagore, Saeed Akhtar Mirza felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award

Thane: Two school-going children killed in separate road accidents in Bhiwandi

Thane: Two school-going children killed in separate road accidents in Bhiwandi

Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: The complete schedule for Feb 12

Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: The complete schedule for Feb 12

Thane: Former corporator of Shiv Sena (UBT) Naresh Manera arrested for assaulting female journalist

Thane: Former corporator of Shiv Sena (UBT) Naresh Manera arrested for assaulting female journalist