Thane: 24-year-old woman held for running sex racket

Thane: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Thane on Thursday, February 9, arrested a 24-year-old woman from Andheri for allegedly running a sex racket in Thane, informed a police officer from Kalwa police station.

K P Thorat, Senior Police Inspector of Kalwa police station said, " The AHTC, Thane, conducted a raid by sending decoy customers to Kalwa Naka near Shiv -Sena branch in Kalwa police station limit. After the raid a 24-year-old woman, a resident of Andheri, running a sex racket was arrested and a girl was rescued.”

Thorat further added, "The accused woman, running the sex racket from Kalwa, used to send pictures of models to customers from her mobile phone and fix the deal."

"We have registered the case against the woman running a business under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and also have sent the rescued girl to the rehabilitation home" informed Thorat.

