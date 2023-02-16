Thane: 21-year-old biker killed after truck hit him from behind on Nashik-Mumbai road

Representative Image |

Thane: A 21-year-old biker from Nashik was killed in a road accident near Saket Bridge on Nashik-Mumbai road in Kalwa on Thursday after a truck hit him from behind. A case has been registered against the truck driver at Kalwa police station.

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, " We received the information at the disaster management cell room on Thursday at around 12 pm about the accident near Saket Bridge in Thane. The truck driver Sunil Patel traveling to Nhava-Seva from Bhiwandi hit the two-wheeler from behind killing the biker on the spot."

Sawant further added, "The deceased biker has been identified as Pravin Hariram Mott (21) a resident of Nashik. Pravin was traveling from Nashik to Mumbai. The Kalwa traffic police personnel soon reached the spot after the accident and sent the deceased body for post-mortem to Indra Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital in Bhiwandi. Both the vehicles involved in the accident were moved to one side of the road and the traffic on the Nashik-Mumbai road started running smoothly after two hours of traffic."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)