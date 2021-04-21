Thane: 2 crushed to death after tree falls on auto-rickshaw

Two people were crushed to death after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw in Thane on Wednesday night.

According to the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident took place near Dr Mus Marg, Ghantali, near Talao Pali lake in Thane west. The huge tree fell on the auto-rickshaw (MH 47 AZ 4822) at around 10 pm.

Both the auto-rickshaw driver and the passenger were trapped inside the mangled heap. The impact of the tree fall was such that the vehicle was almost half bent. The fire brigade, a rescue vehicle, along with a disaster management cell and the local police carried out the rescue operation. The bodies were retrieved and sent to the nearby civic hospital.

"Both of them were reported dead on the spot. Their identity is still to be ascertained," said Santosh Kadam of the Disaster management Cell of the TMC.