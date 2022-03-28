Thane: 19-year-old boy from Ulhasnagar dies of electrocution after sitting on iron chair

A 19-year-old boy from Ulhasnagar died after he was electrocuted on Sunday. The police said he sat on the iron chair and got electrocuted as a electric wire below it, was cut to release current in the chair.

The police said the deceased is identified as Shafiullah Shah. The incident took place at the Punjabi colony area in Ulhasnagar camp 3. "On Sunday afternoon Shah came and sat on the iron chair in his shop. When incidentally he was electrocuted and fell to the ground. He was then shifted to the Central hospital in Ulhasnagar for treatment. But doctors declared him dead due to electrocution," said a police officer.

According to sources Shah owns a scrap shop in the Punjabi colony area in Ulhasnagar. "He visits the shop daily and used to take the same iron chair to sit. But during the time of the incident a short wire was lying below the chair. As soon as Shah sat on the chair the current passed and he was electrocuted," said an police officer.

One of the close relatives of Shah said he was shifted to the hospital on time. But as the doctor delayed in operating on him. He succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.

An accidental death report was registered with the local police station and an investigation is started to check if there is any negligence in the case.

