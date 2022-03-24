Thane: Female dog, her puppy strangled and hanged on tree in Ulhasnagar; Police register case against unknown person

Thane: The Hill line police in Ulhasnagar have registered a case against an unknown person after a female stray dog and her puppy were found hanging on a tree. After animal activists took up the issue, a case was registered and an investigation was started to trace the accused.

The police said the incident came to light on March 16, when a female stray dog and her puppy were strangled and later hanged to a tree. They were found hanging on a tree Wednesday, March 16 at Sainath colony, Ulhasnagar camp 5. "Shruti Chug, an animal activist working for People for Animal NGO received a call from an alert citizen. She then visited the spot and found the two stray dead. She sent their dead body for post mortem to get the reason behind the cruel death," said a police officer.

The activist then approached the hill line police station in Ulhasnagar to registered a case under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Prevention to animal cruelty act, 1960.

The hill line police have formed a team to trace the accused involved in the cruel death of animals. "We are checking the CCTV footage in nearby areas to get some clue in the case. Also, we are checking if the stray had attacked or harmed anyone in the locality, which may have led the accused to take revenge and reach the extreme step of allegedly killing the animal," said a police officer from the hill line police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:12 PM IST