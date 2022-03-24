Navi Mumbai: Police inform residents of housing societies about safety measures during an emergency after a woman was charred to death

After a 44-year-old woman was charred to death at Balaji Residency Complex, the Panvel police held a meeting with the residents of Balaji Residency Complex, Kalpavriksh Society, Samrudhi Society and Greenwood Phase 2 in Panvel and informed them about safety measures to be taken during the emergency. They were given information about the laws to protect them.

On March 15, two persons entered the Balaji Residency Complex to take back their money given to a woman to get a government job. They had brought in petrol and a candle to frighten them. But mistakenly, petrol got poured on one of the residents of the building, she charred to death.

Residents were informed how they can stay away from small differences in society and how to deal with them. The police informed them what they would do if someone came from outside and tried to frighten them.

Ravindra Daundkar, the senior police inspector of Panvel taluka police station, said that if they find themselves in trouble, call the police immediately. “We will reach you in 10 to 15 minutes,” assured Daundkar. He added that if any elderly person is in trouble, he should immediately call 1058 and contact the police, they will get help immediately.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:43 PM IST