Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

Thane: 17-year-old boy held for car theft

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Police have detained a 17-year-old boy for allegedly stealing a car belonging to a cab aggregator here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The cab driver picked up a customer on Sunday. While on way to Kalyan, the driver and the customer got down to answer nature's call near a village on Mumbai-Nashik route.

The accused then allegedly pushed the driver and the customer in a pit on the roadside and fled with the cab, Kongaon police station's senior inspector Ganpatrao Pingle said.

The police traced the car and the accused to Kharigaon in Kalwa area here on Monday, he said.

The juvenile was detained and a case was registered against him under relevant provisions, the official said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
