Thane: 150 trans people participate in first-ever transgender marathon

Thane: The first ever marathon for transgender people was organised on Sunday, October 9, with the effort of Simran Singh, a resident of Ulhasanagar and a social worker for the transgender community, and program manager of Kinnar Asmita Sanstha at Pachpakhadi in Thane district. 150 transgender people from Thane district enthusiastically participated in the marathon.

M Sports Foundation collaborated with Sankalp Care to spread the message that transgender people should have all the rights which are enjoyed by others.

Ajit Kulkarni, president of M Sports Foundation said, "This was the first marathon for the transgender in Thane. Transgender should be encouraged in all the fields in same way the man and woman are encouraged and they should also be given an opportunity to explore themselves."

The run titled 'Ek Mile' was organized at Pachapakkhadi Service Road in Thane. Certificates were awarded to the first, second and third place winners in the 'Ek Mile race for boys, girls, men, women and seniors in the age groups of 15 to 18, 19 to 29, 30 to 44, 45 to 60.

Simran Singh, social worker for transgender community said, "It was really great to see that 150 transgender from Thane district participated in the first ever marathon organised for the transgender. We transgender are also a human being and our community too need respect and love. If given opportunity we can also compete in any field. In future too in collaboration we will be organising various activities for the transgender."