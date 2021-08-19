e-Paper Get App

Thane: 138 new Covid-19 cases in district, 6 more deaths

Maharashtra: Thane logs 138 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Thane has reported 138 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,48,572, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, the virus also claimed the lives of six people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,196, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,038, while the death toll has reached 3,272, another official said.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:22 AM IST
