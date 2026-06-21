Thane: 120 Fall Ill In Suspected Bhiwandi Food Poisoning Outbreak; Eatery Demolished As Probe Continues |

Bhiwandi: A suspected mass food poisoning outbreak in Bhiwandi left 120 people ill after they allegedly consumed chicken shawarma, pizza and falooda from a popular food outlet in Khandu Pada, exposing serious concerns over food safety and the city's public healthcare infrastructure. As the number of patients surged over the past 48 hours, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched demolition action against the illegally constructed portion of the eatery known as "Famous Shawarma" even as laboratory reports on food samples are still awaited.

The affected persons were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Sub-District Hospital, where the sudden influx of patients overwhelmed available facilities. The crisis forced hospital authorities to accommodate two patients on a single bed in several wards, highlighting the shortage of medical infrastructure despite long-standing promises of expanding the hospital into a 200-bed facility.

According to officials, the first 11 patients were admitted on the night of June 17 A case of suspected mass food poisoning was registered the following night, after which the number of patients continued to rise rapidly. By Saturday, the total had reached 120.

Hospital authorities said nine patients have recovered and been discharged while 111 patients remain admitted. Of these, nine are under observation in the casualty ward. Three patients whose condition deteriorated were referred to Thane Civil Hospital, including a child who was initially reported to be in a critical condition but is now stated to be stable. Several other patients are also undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

With government hospital facilities coming under pressure the municipal health department issued instructions to several private hospitals across the city to immediately admit and treat any new patients reporting similar symptoms.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandeep Gadekar confirmed that private healthcare facilities had been asked to extend support in managing the increasing number of cases.

The incident triggered visits by several political leaders and public representatives, including Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre, Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, MLA Mahesh Choughule, Samajwadi Party district president Anas Ansari, Riyaz Azmi, and others, who met patients and reviewed the situation at the hospital.

Expressing concern, Mayor Narayan Chaudhary said businesses exist to earn profits but cannot do so by compromising public health. "No one has the right to earn money by poisoning people," he said, adding that endangering citizens for commercial gain is a serious offence. He welcomed the fact that no fatalities had been reported so far and stressed that food establishments serving large numbers of customers must maintain the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. He also said that if any establishment was found operating without a valid licence, strict civic action, including demolition, would follow.

Acting on directions from the civic administration, the Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment department carried out demolition proceedings at the Famous Shawarma outlet in Khandu Pada on Saturday afternoon.

Under the supervision of Assistant Municipal Commissioner Maqsoom Shaikh of Ward Committee No.1 a JCB machine was used to remove the allegedly unauthorised portion of the establishment.

Municipal officials stated that stringent action would be taken against anyone found endangering public health. However, the demolition has also sparked debate.

Speaking to media MP Suresh Mhatre pointed out that both the police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had already collected food samples for laboratory examination and that the test reports were expected within two to three days.

He questioned the timing of the demolition, saying action against the establishment before the investigation report was available was inappropriate.

The incident has also reignited concerns regarding food safety enforcement in Bhiwandi. According to local sources, various wholesale markets in the city allegedly sell discounted food products including frozen meat and other consumables at significantly lower prices. There are also allegations that certain expired food products continue to circulate in local markets. These claims, however, have not been officially verified by the authorities.

Investigators are expected to examine whether contaminated or expired ingredients played any role in the present outbreak.

Mhatre said he would write to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, requesting a detailed inspection of food establishments and wholesale markets in Bhiwandi to ensure strict enforcement of food safety norms and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, police investigations and laboratory analysis of the collected food samples are underway. Authorities are awaiting the forensic and FDA reports to determine the exact cause of the suspected mass food poisoning before fixing criminal liability.

The incident has not only raised serious questions over food hygiene standards in the city but has also exposed glaring gaps in Bhiwandi's emergency healthcare preparedness, with public hospitals struggling to cope even before the investigation into the source of contamination has concluded.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/