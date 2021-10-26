Thane: 101 policemen, advocates fined for parking vehicles in 'No Parking Zone'

Thane: The Kalyan unit of Thane traffic police have taken action against 101 vehicles of policemen, advocates and citizens for parking motorcycles and vehicles in 'No parking zones'. The police said the parking on busy roads was leading to traffic snarls on the road with work going on for the smart city.



Sukhdev Patil, senior police inspector, Kalyan traffic unit said the action was taken on Monday. On the motorcycles and vehicles parked on the road in front of the court and tahsildar office.

"Being court, police station and tahsildar office most of them use to park their vehicles on the road. There is work going on for a smart city. We installed sign boards about no parking zones on the road two days ago. But there was no response and all were parked on the road leading with traffic snarls. However, we started taking action against the vehicle for parking in a no-parking zone," added Patil.



The police said on Monday that they took action against 101 vehicles and motorcycles including 80 vehicles of policemen and 21 of advocates and normal citizens. "Normal citizens were fined Rs 200 for no parking. While policemen and advocates were fined Rs 200 for no parking and Rs 200 for the symbol logo of police and advocate, which was restricted. On Tuesday too we took action against 65 vehicles, most of them citizens," said a police officer.



Patil further added the action against violators will keep going on. However, he alerted the citizens to follow the traffic rules and do not park the vehicle in places where there is a sign board alerting about no parking.

