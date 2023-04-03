 Thane: 1 killed, 3 injured after car hits motorcycle, pedestrians in Kalyan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 1 killed, 3 injured after car hits motorcycle, pedestrians in Kalyan

Thane: 1 killed, 3 injured after car hits motorcycle, pedestrians in Kalyan

An official from Khadakpada police station said the incident happened on Sunday evening near a roadside eatery on Barave road.

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 1 killed, 3 injured after car hits motorcycle, pedestrians in Kalyan | Unsplash

A 40-year-old man was killed and three other persons were injured after a car hit a motorcycle and some pedestrians in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

An official from Khadakpada police station said the incident happened on Sunday evening near a roadside eatery on Barave road.

Car hit vehicle from behind

Later, a 36-year-old school teacher complained to police that he and his friend Kirandas Rathod were travelling on the motorbike when a speeding car hit their vehicle from behind.

Both of them fell down and suffered injuries. Rathod was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Two other pedestrians were also injured in the accident and were being treated at a hospital in Kalyan, he said.

A case has been registered against the car driver, who has been identified but not arrested so far, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police added.

Read Also
Thane: Mumbra bypass road to shut for repairs; check alternative routes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Sugar Mill Case: ED raids Pune businessmen connected to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Maharashtra Sugar Mill Case: ED raids Pune businessmen connected to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Navi Mumbai: Cricket lovers experience T20 thriller in finale match Panvel Premier League

Navi Mumbai: Cricket lovers experience T20 thriller in finale match Panvel Premier League

Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Surat court as he files appeal against...

Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Surat court as he files appeal against...

Thane: 1 killed, 3 injured after car hits motorcycle, pedestrians in Kalyan

Thane: 1 killed, 3 injured after car hits motorcycle, pedestrians in Kalyan

Navi Mumbai: PMC to hold essay and elocution competition on Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary

Navi Mumbai: PMC to hold essay and elocution competition on Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary