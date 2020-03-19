Thackeray seeks people's cooperation in the "war against a virus'', asks people not to step out unnecessarily

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in a live telecast on social media said fight against coronavirus is a global war and it would be fought in close cooperation with the citizens. This is a war against the virus and it has to be fought with determination and won.

''Though the crowd at religious places was reduced it is not completely avoided. We must avoid crowd totally. We have taken a decision to reduce the number of employees at government, private offices. Don’t venture outside when it is not needed. Follow ‘work from home’ wherever possible and follow the instructions strictly,'' Thackeray said. He added people should not panic.

''We don't wish to take the drastic step of shutting down public transport. But non-essential travel must stop," he said.

The medical staff, police personnel, NGOs, the staff of public transport were working round-the-clock to deal with the situation, he said. "When they are fighting for you, can't you stay indoors and help them deal with the crisis? The government can stop public transport. But we don't wish to do it. People should work from home and stop venturing out," he noted.

Thackeray informed that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situation and he had assured all cooperation to the state.

He also asked the people not to believe in rumours. "Listen to only what the government is telling you and nobody else," he said.

"It is wrong to hide your travel history and venture out after coming back," he said.

''All patients have been infected from outside. They are all our people, relatives. But they should come hereafter taking all the care. Home quarantine patients are stamped on their hands. They should remain confined to isolation and do not travel concealing information about your foreign travel,'' Thackeray said.

Chief Minister likened the medical staff treating the coronavirus patients to soldiers. "I haven't seen the 1965 or 1971 wars, but experienced them. I was very young. But I remember that after hearing the sirens people would run to take shelter. Lights at homes would be switched off to prevent the enemy fighter jets from locating the areas. It is said enemy jets had entered the Mumbai airspace in 1971. But our brave soldiers dealt with the intrusion firmly," he said. "Maharashtra is a fighter and will defeat the virus, Thackeray viewed.

He asserted that the official machinery is similarly dealing with the prevailing situation with firmness and they need your support and cooperation.