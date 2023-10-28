'Thackeray Govt Solely Responsible For Industries Going Out Of Maharashtra' Says Samant | Twitter

Mumbai: Industries Minister Uday Samant has blamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray for industries moving out of Maharashtra. "The Thackeray Government is solely responsible for major businesses like Vedanta, Foxconn, Airbus, Tata, and Bulk Drug Park moving out of Maharashtra," Samant said in his post on the microblogging site X.

Maharashtra lost investors' confidence after the 'Vaze incident,' wherein a reinstated police officer planted a car filled with explosives near the residence of an industrialist in the city, the Industries Minister stated in his social media post.

Reinstating Sachin Vaze

"Sachin Vaze, who was dismissed from the police service, was reinstated into the force in 2020 after being suspended for his alleged involvement in a custodial death. Those in the know have confirmed that Aditya Thackeray recommended to CM Uddhav Thackeray to reinstate Vaze. Subsequently, Vaze planted a car filled with gelatin sticks/explosives in February 2021 under the residence of one of the most respected business families in India. MP Sanjay Raut (architect of the MVA Govt) protected Vaze in March 2021, calling him an 'honest and capable' officer. This incident sent shock waves through the business world and was one of the reasons for the loss of confidence in the state. It also tarnished Mumbai's image as a safe destination for business. The overwhelming support Vaze received from the Thackeray Government demoralized businesses and investors," Samant stated in his post. He also added that the effects of the incident will be long-lasting.

"The Vaze incident and the political protection given to him will have a long-lasting impact on Maharashtra as a safe destination for business and investment. However, we are now regaining investors' confidence through various decisions and policies implemented in the last year," he added.

"The Thackeray government played a major role in driving businesses out of Maharashtra. Instead of politicising significant projects, they should apologize to the people of the state for causing investors to lose faith and confidence in the state government," Samant concluded.

