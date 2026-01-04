Thackeray Brothers Release Joint ‘Shabda Thackerancha’, Sound BMC Poll Bugle From Shiv Sena Bhavan; 20 Key Points From UBT-MNS Manifesto

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a significant political moment on Sunday as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray jointly released the manifesto titled ‘Shabda Thackerancha’ for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. With the unveiling of the “Shivshakti’s vow to Mumbaikars,” the Thackeray brothers formally sounded the poll bugle for the civic body elections. The event was marked by Raj Thackeray’s return to Shiv Sena Bhavan after nearly two decades, lending strong symbolic value to the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Uddhav Thackeray began his speech with a sharp attack on Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, accusing him of gross misuse of constitutional authority. Thackeray alleged that opposition candidates were being threatened to ensure unopposed elections and claimed that democratic processes were being systematically undermined. He said that after alleged vote manipulation, there was now a deliberate attempt to engineer the withdrawal of candidates, resulting in unopposed elections that deprive voters of their right to vote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Calling the situation “mobocracy,” Uddhav Thackeray asserted that democracy in the state was under serious threat. He demanded that the Election Commission take immediate and serious cognisance of the matter and suspend Rahul Narwekar from the post of Assembly Speaker. Thackeray further insisted that criminal cases should be registered against Narwekar, stating that a Speaker does not belong to any political party and cannot behave like a ruling party legislator. He clarified that while the Speaker has authority within the House, outside it he is merely an MLA and has no right to issue threats. Uddhav Thackeray also demanded that elections held unopposed due to intimidation should be cancelled and fresh polls conducted to restore voters’ democratic rights.

Continuing his attack, Uddhav Thackeray accused the Speaker of abusing power and likened his conduct to a cinematic hero complex, remarking sarcastically that Narwekar appeared to see himself as Anil Kapoor from the film Nayak. He also pointed out that even ministers are not permitted to roam with official entourages during election campaigns, questioning why such rules were being ignored in this case.

Turning his guns towards the BJP and Mahayuti leaders, Uddhav Thackeray mocked them for allegedly claiming credit for works carried out during his tenure. In a scathing and sarcastic tone, he said that according to their claims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built Mount Kailash, brought the Ganga down from heaven, and that Devendra Fadnavis and his allies had created the Arabian Sea itself. He questioned when the much-promised Shiv Smarak, whose ceremonial water worship was performed in the Arabian Sea by Prime Minister Modi, would actually emerge from the sea. Thackeray quipped that perhaps the ruling leaders would need to perform “samudra manthan” to bring the memorial to the surface.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uddhav Thackeray said that when Devendra Fadnavis and his allies were politically insignificant in Mumbai, the planning for projects such as the Coastal Road, the Middle Vaitarna Dam, and several hospitals had already been undertaken under Shiv Sena-led administrations. He described these as “simple” works carried out over the past 25 years, including crucial infrastructure development and the handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He questioned why the BJP was trying to appropriate credit for these projects instead of highlighting its own achievements before the people.

Raj Thackeray, in his address, strongly criticised the ruling dispensation’s “Hindu-Marathi” narrative. Declaring “We are Hindu, not Hindi,” he asserted that Maharashtra is a Marathi state and that the dignity of the Marathi language must be upheld in all its cities. Raj Thackeray categorically stated that Mumbai’s mayor would be Marathi, taking a direct swipe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Drawing from history, he cited the Maratha rule during the Peshwa era and questioned whether mayors in Marathi-ruled regions outside Maharashtra were non-Marathi, underscoring his argument that local linguistic identity must be respected.

Speaking on the manifesto, Raj Thackeray warned the ruling authorities against obstructing development works proposed by the Thackeray-led alliance. He said that while many civic schemes require approvals from the state or central governments, deliberate denial of permissions would expose the true intentions of those in power. Uddhav Thackeray echoed this sentiment, remarking that such obstruction should be allowed to happen so that the hypocrisy of the ruling establishment becomes evident before the public.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Raj Thackeray also cautioned those currently in power against assuming permanent control. He said no one comes to power with an “eternal lease” and warned that the belief of never losing power is a dangerous illusion that will soon be shattered. Referring to justifications often given by those in authority, he said repeating past wrongs by citing previous regimes sets dangerous precedents. The wrongful practices introduced today, he warned, would be used with double intensity tomorrow, leaving future rulers with no moral right to complain.

Strongly condemning the trend of unopposed elections, Raj Thackeray pointed out that the BJP itself had approached the Supreme Court against similar practices in West Bengal. He questioned the party’s stance on identical incidents now unfolding in Maharashtra and demanded a clear response. Raj Thackeray further warned that attempts were being made to turn Maharashtra into another Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, asserting that Maharashtra is a culturally refined state that has historically guided the nation. Any effort to undermine its democratic and cultural fabric, he said, would prove disastrous.

With the joint release of the manifesto and coordinated attacks on the ruling alliance, the Thackeray brothers signalled a united and aggressive campaign for the BMC elections, placing democracy, Marathi identity, and civic governance at the centre of their political narrative.

20 important points from UBT-MNS manifesto

1. Commitment to protect Mumbai’s land for Mumbaikars and ensure it is used primarily for affordable housing, not handed over to private builders.

2. Formation of a separate Mumbai Municipal Housing Authority and delivery of one lakh affordable homes to Mumbaikars within five years.

3. Monthly financial assistance of Rs1,500 to registered domestic workers under the ‘Swabhiman Nidhi’ scheme.

4. Financial aid, licensing support and welfare measures for Koli fisherwomen vendors, including community-based licence transfers.

5. Launch of ‘Masaheb Kitchens’ to provide breakfast and lunch to working-class Mumbaikars at Rs10.

6. Construction of clean, women-friendly toilets every two kilometres on major roads, equipped with sanitary napkin vending machines and diaper-changing facilities.

7. Establishment of crèches for working parents and women labourers across the city.

8. Comprehensive pet-friendly infrastructure in every ward, including pet parks, clinics, ambulances and crematoriums.

9. Implementation of the Balasaheb Thackeray Self-Employment Financial Assistance Scheme, offering funding to one lakh youth and interest-free e-bike loans to gig workers and dabbawalas.

10. Filling of essential vacant posts in the BMC and creation of employment, apprenticeships and hostels for Marathi youth.

11. Property tax waiver for homes up to 700 square feet and financial incentives for eco-friendly housing societies.

12. Strong focus on public education, including protection of BMC schools, expansion up to junior college level, free tablets for students and multi-language quality education.

13. Massive upgradation of public healthcare with new medical colleges, expansion of hospital capacity, robotic surgeries and free generic medicines.

14. Strengthening of emergency response systems with modern disaster management, mini fire brigades in every ward and rapid medical response bikes.

15. Scientific waste management, closure of dumping grounds, decentralised processing centres and cancellation of proposed garbage tax.

16. High-quality road infrastructure with 15-year contractor guarantees and unified control of all city roads under BMC.

17. Assurance of affordable and adequate water supply through desalination projects, sewage treatment plants and universal water rights.

18. Protection of open spaces, mangroves, Aarey forest, Sanjay Gandhi National Park and rejection of any builder-driven encroachment.

19. Affordable and expanded BEST services, including flat fare bus tickets, 10,000 electric buses, free travel for women and students, and 100 units of free electricity.

20. Demand for full city planning authority to rest with the BMC under the principle of “One City, One Responsibility, One Accountability”.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/