Telangana CM KCR launches month-long programme for BRS party expansion in Maharashtra

Nanded: Continuing his focus on Maharashtra, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced a month-long programme to expand his party’s network in over 45,000 villages in urban civic bodies in the state.

Delivering the keynote address at a two-day training camp in Nanded, KCR said the orientation imparted to the cadre would help transform the polity of the nation where the thrust was not even the basic amenities in these past 75 years of independence. The BRS chief said that states like Maharashtra are languishing in backwardness with non-supportive governments over the past seven decades.

KCR assures a model that aims at bringing a sarkar of farmers

Commencing his speech at the training camp in the presence of leaders and representatives belonging to 288 assembly segments spread across Maharashtra, he said that the BRS was formulating a model that aims at bringing a “sarkar of farmers with the slogan Ab ki baar kisan sarkar”.

Stating that leadership could be groomed from the activists and cadre trained at orientation camps like in Nanded, KCR said a change sought for the past 75 years could be realised with BRS’ new mission.

Expressing concern over the state of affairs on the water supply position in states like Maharashtra and even Delhi, he said the mission undertaken by the BRS would pave the way for transformation.

KCR cites names of prominent Maharashtra leaders in history

During his speech on the political orientation class of the BRS, he said a new leadership would be groomed in 45,000 villages and 5,000 municipal wards of Maharashtra. Affirming that transformation was the sole aim of the BRS in the existing political scenario, he said Maharashtra, that gave birth to the likes of Shivaji, Dr Ambedkar and Jyothiba Phule, should lead from the front to teach the anti-people politicians a telling lesson through practice.