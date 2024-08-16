 Teenage Girl Molested By Teacher At School In Mumbai's Kandivali, Case Under POSCO Registered
A thirteen-year-old girl was molested by her teacher at the school in Mumbai's Kandivali. In this matter, a complaint was filed by the school's principal to the Kandivali police. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Pic

In a shocking incident, a thirteen-year-old girl was molested by her teacher in Mumbai's Kandivali. In this matter, a complaint was filed by the school's principal to the Kandivali police. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused teacher. This incident, which came to light two days ago, has created a wave of anger among the teachers, parents and students of the school.

The victim lives with her family in Kandivali and studies in a school located in the same area. On July 29 and July 30, she was molested by the teacher at the school. Out of fear, she did not disclose the incident to anyone. This girl, however, was observed to be under stress for the last few days.

article-image

It was only after she was questioned by the headmistress of the school, she opened up about the incident. The headmistress took serious note of this incident and called the girl's parents to the school. The parents were advised to report the incident to the police. But her parents said the incident happened at school and the school management is responsible for the safety of the children.

article-image

The school principal filed a complaint and demanded action against the concerned teacher. The principal also registered a complaint to the Kandivali police. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case under the POCSO section against the accused teacher.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

