 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: RG Kar Principal After Reaching CGO Complex Leaves For Her Residence; VIDEO
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: RG Kar Principal After Reaching CGO Complex Leaves For Her Residence; VIDEO

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: RG Kar Principal After Reaching CGO Complex Leaves For Her Residence; VIDEO

Before coming out from the hospital premises the protesting doctors gheraoed the Principal and started agitating.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Kolkata: RG Kar Medical College and hospital Principal Suhrita Pal was being interrogated by CBI in her office inside the hospital premises, was summoned at the CGO office by the central agency officers.

After reaching the CGO complex, Pal was seen going towards her residence.

Before coming out from the hospital premises the protesting doctors gheraoed the Principal and started agitating.

Following the intervention of the CBI officials that they will send her back to the hospital post probe the agitating students allowed Pal to leave the campus.

On hearing that Pal after reaching the campus left for her residence the students are likely to hold a meeting for their future move.

“Whom to trust we don’t know. The CBI officials had promised us that they would return the Principal to the campus and now it seems everything was an eyewash. We all are protesting for the last couple of days and she (Principal) left for her residence,” said an agitating student on anonymity.

