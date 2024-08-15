'History Will Remember How You Respond To This Crisis': Swati Maliwal Writes To Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal writes to WB CM Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case | X

New Delhi, August 15: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and enlisted "several deeply concerning issues that have come to light" related to the horrific rape and murder case of a female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The horrific rape-murder case has caused massive outrage as horrendous details emerged after the incident.

Public anger also mounted after several reports alleged that the state police tried to "cover up" the incident and attempted to "mislead" initially.

What Has Swati Maliwal Said In Her Letter?

AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal, who was former DCW Chief, mentioned in her letter that the handling of the case by Mamata Banerjee government has been a huge letdown. She also remarked that as the only woman CM in the country, people had "higher hopes" from her.

Swati Maliwal enlisted seven areas of concerns and elaborated in the letter how the Mamata Banerjee government had "failed" in these seven aspects related to the case. The points stated by the Rajya Sabha MP in her letter are as follows:

1. Delay In Informing The Family

2. Misleading The Family

3. Denial Of Access To The Body

4. Failure To File An FIR

5. Suspiciously Swift Transfer of the Principal

6. The Calcutta High Court's Scathing Observation

7. Failure To Prevent Vandalism At The Crime Scene

"This horrific crime casts a dark shadow over our (Independence Day) celebrations," she stated in her letter. "The eyes of the nation are upon you, and history will remember how you respond to this moment of crisis," the letter said.

Earlier, in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for severe punishment for those who commit crimes against woman amid the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage.… pic.twitter.com/2gQ53VrsGk — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

"I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not discussed much in news and is restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear," PM Modi said during his speech from the Red Fort.