Teen stabbed to death by youths in Dharavi

Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by three youths in broad daylight in Dharavi on Wednesday. Following the incident, the Dharavi police have detained few youths in connection with the murder. Investigation is currently underway, said a police officer.

According to the police, the diseased, Taushik Narayan, a fruit vendor, resides in Subhash Nagar area of Dharavi along with his family. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm when the accused came with sharp weapons and stabbed Taushik on his shoulder injuring him grievously. The people who witnessed the incident informed the police and rushed the victim to Sion hospital. However, he died during the treatment.

Following the incident, an offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. According to the police, the diseased and accused stay in the same area and know each other.