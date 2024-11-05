 Teams Deployed In Haryana To Nab Mastermind Of Baba Siddique's Murder: Mumbai Police
Mumbai Crime Branch has deployed five teams outside Maharashtra to locate the suspects, and Additionally, teams are actively searching in Haryana for Zeeshan, identified as the alleged mastermind of the murder.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Baba Siddique, NCP leader and former MLA from Bandra West Assembly constituency, was fatally shot in Mumbai on October 12. | Twitter

Mumbai: Mumbai Police which is investigating the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui has said that the weapons used to commit the crime came from Rajasthan.

Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers Another Weapon

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered another weapon used in the killing of Baba Siddiqui from the house in Pune of one of the accused in the case, Rupesh Mohol.

article-image

This is the fifth weapon recovered in the murder case. According to the Crime Branch, they are still looking for one weapon and three live cartridges in this case. The Crime Branch believes that about six weapons were brought to Mumbai in the murder plot.

Earlier, a weapon was recovered from the house of accused Ram Fulchand Kanoujia in Raigad, Maharashtra where he was living on rent.

The police had said when the shooters' mobiles were searched, pictures of pistols were found in them.

So far, the crime branch has arrested a total of 15 accused, of whom 10 accused are in judicial custody.

Baba Siddiqui, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three shooters on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

