Mumbai: Tilak Nagar Police Launch Crackdown On Tenant Verification Non-Compliance Following Baba Siddique Assassination

Mumbai: Following revelations that the shooters involved in the Baba Siddique case rented a house in Kurla to discreetly plan the assassination, the Tilak Nagar police in Chembur have launched a house-to-house verification drive across their jurisdiction to identify any criminal elements or activities. Nearly 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) have since been filed against property owners for non-compliance with legally mandated tenant verification procedures, which require landlords to submit tenant details—including identity proofs and rental agreements—to local police.

In 2008, amid the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the Bombay High Court issued directives mandating tenant verification to address rising concerns about crime and terrorist activities in urban areas, emphasizing stricter oversight on rented accommodations. Under this process, landlords are required to collect documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, or passports from tenants, along with their contact details. These details must be submitted to the local police station—either in person or online—for verification. The mandate applies to both short-term and long-term tenants. Non-compliance can lead to fines or legal action against property owners, a rule now actively enforced by the Tilak Nagar police station.

In the case of Siddiqui’s assassination, Mumbai Police revealed that the shooters rented a property to avoid detection while coordinating their actions. It is suspected that they used fake identities or intermediaries to secure the rental. Following this revelation, police officials have launched a separate investigation to identify individuals who may have facilitated the shooters’ stay or neglected tenant verification procedures. The investigation is ongoing.



“Tenant verification is of great importance to prevent such security lapses,” said Sandip Pawar, PSI and part of the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) at Tilak Nagar police station. “To date, nearly 10 FIRs have been registered against property owners and landlords.” Most of the landlords booked had rented their apartments to unknown tenants in areas such as Amar Junction, PL Lokande Marg, Ramabai Colony, and Amir Baug—all within the Chembur area.

“This practice isn’t limited to slums—it extends to apartments and buildings where, either deliberately or out of negligence, owners fail to comply with the rules,” explained Pawar. “Unlike earlier, when owners had to submit documents physically at the police station, the process can now be completed online within a few clicks. Tenant verification is crucial for safety and security, particularly to prevent unwanted activities.”

According to police officials, in the 10 FIRs, they have booked property owners—and in some cases, even tenants—who lacked proper identification documents. No arrests have been made in these cases, which were filed under Section 223 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Instead of arrest, notices are issued to the accused under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which recently replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). This section mandates that police issue a notice directing the accused to appear before them if an arrest is unnecessary. “Within the next two days, after questioning and recording statements, we proceed with the chargesheet, which is then submitted to the court. The court generally decides if the accused will face punishment, a fine, or both,” explained Pawar.

How to do tenant verification:

Go to Mumbai Police's website

Click on Tenant Information

Fill the form

Attack Required Documents

Submit the form

Receive confirmation, and follow-up if necessary