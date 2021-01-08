Teachers seek clarity on SSC, HSC exam curriculum, pattern

Members of the Teachers Democratic Front (TDF) have appealed to the state school education department to provide clarity on curriculum for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations. Teachers and principals of state-board schools have also requested for information on exam pattern.

The state school education department recently initiated a 25 per cent cut in the syllabus this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Rajesh Pandya, a senior teacher and vice-president of Teachers Democratic Front (TDF), said, "The state school education department should provide information on the exact syllabus that should be taught to students of Class 10 and Class 12 before the board exams."

Also, the exam pattern needs to be confirmed whether it will be conducted offline or online. Shubhdha Iyer, a teacher said, "The state should provide some clarity on how the SSC and HSC board exams will be conducted. The exam pattern needs to be fixed. Also, we need to know how the exam will be conducted whether online or offline."

The state school education department recently announced the Class 12 HSC board exams will be conducted post April 15 and Class 10 SSC exams will begin after May 1, 2021.