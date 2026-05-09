TCS Nashik Case: Priyanka Chaturvedi Seeks Strict Action Against AIMIM's Mateen Patel, Demands Removal From Post In Nida Khan Shelter Row

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has strongly criticised the alleged involvement of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) elected corporator, Mateen Majid Patel, in hiding Nida Khan in the Nashik TCS case. Nida Khan is the alleged mastermind of the TCS religious conversion and sexual exploitation case. She was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Taking to X, Chaturvedi questioned how an accused in the case was helped by an elected corporator, evading law and order. She further questioned, "Besides booking him, shouldn’t he be stripped of his public responsibilities?" Notably, currently, Nashik city police have booked Patel for allegedly sheltering Nida Khan.

According to PTI report, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police used a strategy to arrest Khan after receiving a tip-off that Patel was sheltering her. Patel's phone was under surveillance after learning Khan was in contact with him.

To avoid suspicion, police summoned several corporators from different parties under the pretext of reviewing their security arrangements. As he arrived, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar asked crime branch officers to apprehend him, and he was questioned about Nida Khan's whereabouts.

Read Also Nashik TCS Case: AIMIM Corporator Mateen Patel Accused Of Sheltering Nida Khan

Though Patel initially denied any knowledge, he later admitted that Khan's parents were staying in the Naregaon area and claimed that Nida left the city on May 2. After interrogation, he finally told police that Nida Khan, along with her family members, was hiding in his flat in Kausar Park for the last couple of days, as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday also made strong remarks regarding the alleged role of Patel. Fadnavis said the investigation is underway and all angles will be examined to uncover those behind the alleged conspiracy. "It is clear that the AIMIM corporator (Mateen Majid Patel) had a hand in hiding Nida Khan. Who was behind all this will be found out. Are they in the conversion racket? Did they help? It will be discovered," he said.

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