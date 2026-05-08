Nashik TCS Scandal: Nida Khan, Key Accused In Alleged Harassment & Religious Coercion Case, Arrested; What Charges Does She Face?

Nida Khan, Key Accused In Nashik TCS Case, Arrested In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar | File Pic

Mumbai: Nida Khan, key accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion case linked to the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services, was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday after remaining absconding for 42 days, officials said.

Khan is named in a case registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station under crime register number 156/26. She will now be brought to Nashik and produced before a local court on Friday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by police officer Sandeep Mitke had intensified efforts to trace Khan soon after an FIR was registered against her on March 26 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and other offences.

The SIT is currently investigating nine separate cases involving allegations of molestation, workplace harassment, mental harassment, religious coercion, and attempted forceful conversion at the Nashik unit of the IT company.

So far, police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the case, including a female operations manager. Multiple FIRs were registered after several women employees allegedly complained of exploitation and coercive behaviour within the workplace.

What Charges Does Nida Khan Face Now?

According to the FIR, Khan allegedly used a WhatsApp group to pressure employees into following certain religious practices. She is accused of asking women employees to pray, consume non-vegetarian food, and dress in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Some complainants have further alleged that employees were pressured to adopt religious customs, including changes in dietary habits and the use of religious symbols.

Apart from charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police said the complainant belongs to a Scheduled Caste community and alleged coercion took place despite the accused being aware of this fact.

Earlier, on April 18, Khan had approached a Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest, citing her pregnancy. However, her anticipatory bail plea was rejected on May 2.

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