Nida Khan, Key Accused In Nashik TCS Case, Arrested In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After 25-Day Run | File Pic

Mumbai: Nida Khan, a key accused in the Nashik TCS “conversion” case, was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar after absconding for nearly 25 days. Khan, accused of forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit, had been on the run after multiple cases linked to the probe were registered. Police had launched searches for her across different parts of Maharashtra.

Earlier, a Nashik court on May 2 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Nida Khan, an accused in a case involving alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at TCS’s Nashik unit, after the prosecution argued that her custodial interrogation was necessary.

Public prosecutor Ajay Misar said, “The offence is a serious one, Nida Khan is one of the prime accused and therefore her custodial interrogation is necessary. The court rejected Nida Khan's bail application today. The final order will be uploaded soon.”

Khan had sought pre-arrest bail on the grounds of pregnancy. As per the FIR, she is also accused of advising women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Who Is Nida Khan?

Nida Khan, a graduate of Savitribai Phule Pune University, worked as HR Manager at the Nashik TCS BPO unit and was also part of the Internal Complaints Committee responsible for enforcing the POSH Act and addressing workplace grievances.

She is accused of ignoring victims’ emails and messages, failing to escalate complaints, and taking no action despite her role. Some victims allege she dismissed concerns as routine corporate issues, with investigators identifying her as a key conspirator who suppressed complaints and shielded the accused.

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