TCS Nashik Case: BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Flags 'Corporate Jihad', Says Hiring Hindus First Is 'Need Of The Hour' | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Thursday claimed the emergence of "corporate jihad" in the state, and said giving preference to hiring only Hindu candidates was the "need of the hour" to prevent "jihadist activities".



His remarks were in reference to the alleged attempts to religious conversion and sexual harassment that have surfaced in a BPO unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.





Police have arrested eight employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), including seven men and a female operations manager. Another female employee is absconding. The National Commission for Women on Wednesday said it has set up a fact-finding committee to probe the alleged incidents of sexual harassment of employees.



Referring to the TCS case in Nashik, Rane alleged that jobs were being misused as a tool for religious conversion.



"If every platform, from trade to corporate offices, is used to target Hindus through various forms of jihad, it is time for a firm response," he told reporters.



Due to such incidents, a sentiment is growing within the Hindu community to engage in economic transactions and employment solely with fellow Hindus to safeguard interests, the fisheries minister claimed.





The minister warned that companies might soon adopt a policy of hiring only Hindus to prevent such "jihadist activities".



"We are not seeking to divide society, but reacting to the experiences on the ground. If employment provided for livelihood is diverted towards religious conversion, then prioritising Hindu candidates is the need of the hour to strengthen the 'Hindu rashtra'," Rane added.



"It is time to take a stand if employment is misused for stoking jihad, instead of seeing it as a means of livelihood," Rane said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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