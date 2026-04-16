TCS Case: Women Hold Bike Rally In Nashik To Protest Harassment & Conversion Incident; BJP MLA Calls For 'Death Sentence' - VIDEO

Mumbai: A group of women held a 'Ranragini Jan Aakrosh' bike rally in Nashik to protest against the alleged case of religious conversion and sexual harassment linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Visuals showed several women participating in the rally, waving saffron flags and raising slogans such as 'Jai Siyaram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

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The protest was organised to express anger and seek justice over the alleged incident. In the rally, participation was also seen by BJP MLA Devayani Farande. Speaking on the issue, she strongly condemned the alleged incident. She said that forcing Hindu girls to observe religious practices like roza and namaz, along with allegations of harassment and conversion, is against the Constitution of India.

She added, "Such individuals should have their nationality revoked. They should be charged with treason and sentenced to death. Their property should be sealed, and bulldozer action should be taken over their homes...," as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the company also asked its employees at its Nashik location to work from home as a precautionary measure for their convenience and safety amid the religious conversion and harassment claims. The company’s headquarters in New Delhi has also taken serious note of the matter, as a senior team from the company arrived in Nashik and has begun an internal inspection of the office.

According to the ongoing police investigation, the accused in the Nashik harassment case at the TCS branch had allegedly ignored repeated complaints by victims, failing to forward them to higher-ups in the company. According to the police, the HR Manager Nida Khan is the alleged 'mastermind' who tried to suppress the complaint and allegedly shield the accused.

Currently, cases have been registered against eight persons, and the police arrested seven individuals, including the company's HR official, Ashwini Chainani. It was during Ashwini's interrogation that Nida Khan's alleged key role came to light. Three police teams have been dispatched to trace Nida Khan. Chainani, who was presented before the Court, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has also ordered an internal investigation, calling such allegations 'gravely concerning and anguishing.' In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and action has already been initiated against the accused employees. He added that the company is extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigations.