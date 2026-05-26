 'TB Free Mumbai' Campaign Launched By BMC At Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital In Presence Of Guv Jishnu Dev Verma, Mayor Ritu Tawde - VIDEO
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HomeMumbai'TB Free Mumbai' Campaign Launched By BMC At Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital In Presence Of Guv Jishnu Dev Verma, Mayor Ritu Tawde - VIDEO

'TB Free Mumbai' Campaign Launched By BMC At Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital In Presence Of Guv Jishnu Dev Verma, Mayor Ritu Tawde - VIDEO

The BMC and Maharashtra Lok Bhavan launched the ‘TB Free Mumbai’ campaign at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital. Governor Jishnu Dev Verma inaugurated the initiative, aimed at spreading tuberculosis awareness and promoting early detection and treatment. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and several elected representatives attended the event.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
'TB Free Mumbai' Campaign Launched By BMC At Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital In Presence Of Guv Jishnu Dev Verma, Mayor Ritu Tawde - VIDEO

Mumbai: The 'TB Free Mumbai' campaign was launched in the city by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Lok Bhavan at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital on Tuesday, May 26. The campaign aims to spread awareness about tuberculosis and encourage early detection and treatment of the disease.

The campaign was inaugurated by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi were present as chief guests, along with elected representatives, office-bearers, councillors, women councillors, and nominated members.

Under the campaign, TB screening will be conducted by the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation, while awareness, education, and outreach activities related to TB will be carried out by the Maharashtra branch of the Red Cross Society.

According to the press release by Raj Bhavan, NCC, Scouts and Guides, Rotary Clubs, and Youth Red Cross volunteers will also be involved in the campaign. Arrangements will also be made to provide nutritious food to TB patients. The campaign will be undertaken in the slums located in Kurla and other parts of Mumbai.

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