Mumbai TB Cases Drop In 2025, But 149 New Daily Infections Keep Authorities On Alert

Despite decline in TB cases, Mumbai reports steady new infections, prompting continued vigilance | representative pic

Mumbai, March 23: Mumbai marked World TB Day 2026 with cautious optimism, as tuberculosis (TB) cases declined in 2025 compared to the previous year, even as fresh infections continue to pose a public health challenge.

According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded 54,390 TB cases in 2025, a notable drop from 60,633 cases reported in 2024. Of last year’s total, 48,835 patients were Mumbai residents, compared to 53,638 resident cases in 2024, indicating steady progress in disease control efforts.

New infections remain a concern

However, health officials cautioned that the fight is far from over, with an average of 149 new TB cases still being reported recently in the city. This underlines the persistent transmission risk despite improved detection and treatment systems.

Changing disease patterns

A closer look at the data reveals shifting disease patterns. In 2025, 40% of TB cases were extra-pulmonary, up from 38% in 2024, highlighting the growing complexity of diagnosis. Paediatric cases remained steady at 6% in both years, while drug-resistant TB (DRTB) cases saw a slight decline from 9% in 2024 to 8% in 2025.

Encouragingly, treatment success rates for drug-resistant TB have significantly improved, reaching 81%—nearly double compared to figures from eight years ago.

Expanded screening and diagnostics

The BMC attributed this progress to strengthened interventions under national campaigns, including large-scale screenings and upgraded diagnostic infrastructure.

Over 13 lakh vulnerable individuals were screened in 2025, leading to more than 1.24 lakh X-ray examinations. The city now operates 45 CBNAAT and 34 TruNAAT machines, enabling faster, more accurate TB detection.

Improved treatment and support initiatives

Advanced care initiatives have also expanded. More than 19,000 patients were enrolled under Differentiated TB Care programmes, while 31 specialised DR-TB clinics continue to provide free treatment and side-effect management. The introduction of the shorter six-month BPaLM regimen has further improved patient outcomes, with over 1,000 individuals already benefiting.

Preventive and support measures, including nutritional aid through the Nikshay Mitra initiative and widespread awareness campaigns, have complemented medical efforts.

100-day intensive drive

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day 2026, the Government of India will launch a “TB-Free India Campaign – 100-Day Intensive Drive” starting March 24 across the country. The campaign will also be extensively implemented in Maharashtra. As part of the campaign, special screening drives will be conducted in 11,091 high-risk villages and urban wards identified through AI-based vulnerability mapping.

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Instead of relying only on traditional symptom-based screening, the focus will be on active screening of high-risk populations. Rapid screening will be conducted using AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices, and suspected patients will be immediately referred for NAAT testing.

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