A Renewed Fight Against TB: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Unveils 100-Day Intensive Campaign On World Tuberculosis Day

In a major push to eliminate tuberculosis, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched an ambitious 100-day intensive campaign under the ‘TB-Free India Campaign 2.0’. |

Kalyan: In a major push to eliminate tuberculosis, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched an ambitious 100-day intensive campaign under the ‘TB-Free India Campaign 2.0’. The initiative, unveiled on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, aims to accelerate efforts towards making Kalyan-Dombivli completely TB-free.

Observed annually on March 24, World Tuberculosis Day marks the historic discovery of the TB-causing bacterium by Dr. Robert Koch. Aligning with global and national health goals, KDMC has planned a comprehensive strategy combining aggressive detection, free diagnosis, sustained treatment, and widespread public awareness over the next 100 days.

At the core of the campaign is an extensive door-to-door screening drive, where health teams will actively identify suspected TB cases across the city. Residents will have access to free sputum testing and chest X-ray facilities, ensuring early detection and prompt initiation of treatment. Authorities are also focusing on improving treatment completion rates through close monitoring, counselling, and regular follow-ups to prevent relapse or drug resistance.

Special health camps will be set up in high-risk and densely populated areas, while awareness drives will be conducted in schools, colleges, marketplaces, and slum clusters to dispel myths and reduce stigma associated with tuberculosis.

A significant pillar of the campaign is the ‘Nikshay Mitra’ initiative, which encourages individuals, NGOs, and corporate organisations to adopt TB patients and support them with nutritional aid, emotional care, and financial assistance. KDMC officials emphasized that community participation will play a crucial role in achieving the campaign’s goals, and outstanding contributors will be honoured for their efforts.

To further strengthen patient care, the government’s Nikshay Poshan Yojana will continue to provide ₹1,000 per month to TB patients during their treatment period, helping improve nutrition and recovery outcomes.

Health experts reiterated that tuberculosis, though infectious, is completely curable if treated on time. Citizens have been urged to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, fever, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, or loss of appetite. Officials warned that incomplete treatment can lead to drug-resistant TB, posing a serious public health challenge.

Marking the launch, a special awareness and screening programme was held at Rukminibai Hospital, where 210 TB patients were provided nutritional kits. The event also featured dedicated PFT and X-ray screening for MDR-TB patients, ensuring targeted medical intervention.

The initiative saw active participation from the Inner Wheel Club of Kalyan, Rotary Club of Thane District 3142, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kalyan. Addressing the gathering, IMA President Dr. Surekha Itkar urged patients to strictly follow their treatment regimen and maintain proper nutrition, while also appealing to citizens to come forward as ‘Nikshay Mitras’ and contribute to the national mission.

Senior officials, including Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sulakshana Tribhuvan and City TB Officer Dr. Pournima Dhake, along with a team of healthcare professionals, were present at the event.

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